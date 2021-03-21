Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Up 109% Over Last Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 109% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $967,232.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039522 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,871,621 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,890 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

