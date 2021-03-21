Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $23.76 million and $13.57 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00646547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

MDA is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

