MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $1.87 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $123.20 million and $4.74 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,405.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.59 or 0.03126156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.00343918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.57 or 0.00919029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.27 or 0.00408097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.73 or 0.00356635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00259214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021239 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.