Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,880,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

