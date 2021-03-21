Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 88.5% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.59 or 0.00405483 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

