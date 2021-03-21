MonetaryUnit Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $4,253.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005708 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007073 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00193902 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 217,188,827 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

