Monkey Project Hits Market Capitalization of $182,268.50 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $182,268.50 and approximately $87.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,190,324 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

