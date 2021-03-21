Monolith Reaches Market Cap of $11.17 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $11,934.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

