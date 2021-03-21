Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

NYSE MCO opened at $287.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

