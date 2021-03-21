Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $56,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,970,999 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

