Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0919 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 52.9% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.