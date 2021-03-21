Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115,360 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 156.40 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $137,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

