Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $31,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

