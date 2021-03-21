Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.34. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.