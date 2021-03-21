MovieBloc Price Up 99.6% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $150.82 million and approximately $305.21 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 99.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00050928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.00644088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023586 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,018,304 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

