Multiplier Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,014.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $45.61 million and $87,014.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00459325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00143114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00695183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

