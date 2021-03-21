MVL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $463.89 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. MVL has a market capitalization of $699.86 million and $463.89 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 471.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00640682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,797,526,847 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

