MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.82% of MYR Group worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

