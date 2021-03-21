Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

