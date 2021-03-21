Name Changing Token Hits Market Capitalization of $7.60 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $741,988.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 38,853,311 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

