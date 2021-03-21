Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,619.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002677 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $28,619.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,521.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.99 or 0.00914431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00351508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00032590 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

