NaPoleonX Market Cap Achieves $10.50 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $1,355.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00642104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.