Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $162,946.90 and approximately $255,225.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,946,532 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

