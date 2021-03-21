Navcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.53 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $52.94 million and $34.53 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015573 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,273,564 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.