Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.53 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $52.94 million and $34.53 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015573 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,273,564 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

