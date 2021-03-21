Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $81.80 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $81.80 million and $22.96 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015469 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,152,610 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.