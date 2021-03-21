NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.09 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00010319 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $82.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,772,839 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

