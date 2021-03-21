Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $41.85 million and $10.15 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00004221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006950 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,631,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,236,916 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.