Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 115,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. EMCORE comprises approximately 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.04% of EMCORE worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 494,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,435. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

