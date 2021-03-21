Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 120,000 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. 840,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

