Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,500 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CryoLife worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 601,274 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 545,408 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock remained flat at $$23.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 382,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,888. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a P/E ratio of -61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

