Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,163 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.73. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,597,318 shares of company stock worth $296,842,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

