Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires 96,000 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Insiders sold 440,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,922,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 477,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.