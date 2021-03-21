Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 2,645,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $687.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

