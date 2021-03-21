Needham Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140,000 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSOD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

