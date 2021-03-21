Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the quarter. Intevac accounts for approximately 1.9% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.63% of Intevac worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intevac by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intevac by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVAC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

