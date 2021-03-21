Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of ViewRay worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

