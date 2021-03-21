Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Limelight Networks accounts for 1.5% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.83% of Limelight Networks worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

