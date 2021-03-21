Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.28. 2,365,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

