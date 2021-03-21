Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New Relic worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $30,790,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,047,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 637,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,795. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

