Needham Investment Management LLC Buys 501,776 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the quarter. Photronics accounts for 3.0% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 2.47% of Photronics worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,769. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $771.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,462.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

