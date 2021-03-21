Needham Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Agile Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

AGRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 2,553,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

