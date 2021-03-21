Needham Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vonage worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vonage by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vonage by 19.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Vonage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vonage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. 4,768,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.