Needham Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,196 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of Cambium Networks worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $952,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 523,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

