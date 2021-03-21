Needham Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.2% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 10,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

