Needham Investment Management LLC Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions makes up approximately 3.5% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 2.66% of PDF Solutions worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 406,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

