Needham Investment Management LLC Has $31.38 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for approximately 5.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Entegris worth $31,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.87. 812,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,109. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

