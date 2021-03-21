Needham Investment Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tekla Life Sciences Investors makes up approximately 1.6% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 153,643 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 56,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,134. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

