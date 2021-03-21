Needham Investment Management LLC Invests $6.16 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.68. 325,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,212. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

