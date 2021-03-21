Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,735 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Veeco Instruments worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 1,832,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.